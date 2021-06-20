Former Iowa State men’s basketball player Tyrese Haliburton has been selected for the 2021 NBA All-Rookie first team. Haliburton transitioned to the NBA without a hitch, maintaining his collegiate success in his first professional season.
The Sacramento Kings selected the 6-foot-5-inch guard as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 draft with high expectations for him to make an impact in his first season with the team. Haliburton not only met these expectations but exceeded them, finishing the season with averages of 13.0 points per game, 3.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Haliburton joined the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards and Hornet and eventual award winner LaMelo Ball as the three NBA Rookie of the Year finalists. Haliburton was able to solidify himself as one of the top-three rookie campaigns despite his season being cut short after 58 games due to a season-ending knee injury. He is on record saying he has fully recovered from his injury and is prepared to perform next season.
One of the top speculations of Haliburton’s game heading into the professional stage of his career was his unorthodox shooting form. This was proven strictly as paranoia as Haliburton scored at an efficient rate, shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.9 percent from the 3-point line.
Out of 99 rookie team voters, Haliburton received 98 first team votes and just one vote for the second team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.