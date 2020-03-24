Sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton declared for the NBA Draft on Tuesday, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Iowa State sophomore guard @TyHaliburton22 is entering the 2020 NBA draft, he tells @DraftExpress and me. Haliburton, the No. 7 prospect in ESPN’s Top 100, has emerged as one of the draft's elite point guard prospects. https://t.co/qeTajP4sy6— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2020
Haliburton was having a solid season as Iowa State's top option as he took control of the team as the leader and best player.
"It's been my goal my whole life," Haliburton said. "I hope I inspire other little kids to do the same thing."
Haliburton suffered a minor left wrist injury that kept him out against Florida A&M right before conference play and the nagging injury kept with him until the home game against Kansas State where he landed on the same wrist.
Haliburton's wrist was announced as broken and it required surgery, ending the sophomore's season. Haliburton was projected as a top 10 pick by many websites at the time of his injury.
With coronavirus spreading and changing a lot of things, the events leading up to the draft will be up in the air for athletes like Haliburton, making his time leading up to the draft uncertain.
"Once I'm healthy they'll start the rehab process to get my wrist back to where it needs to be, that's also working out," Haliburton said. "I mean it's hard right now, at least in Wisconsin I don't know how it is in Iowa, but all the gyms are pretty much shut down."
In his sophomore season, Haliburton averaged 15.2 points per game on 50.4 percent shooting and 41.9 percent from three. He also added 6.5 assists per game and 5.9 rebounds per game.
"Tyrese has been unbelievable for this program," Head Coach Steve Prohm said. "I'm really happy for him."
He becomes the sixth member of Head Coach Steve Prohm's 2019-20 roster that has left after seniors Prentiss Nixon and Michael Jacobson and Zion Griffin, Caleb Grill and Terrence Lewis who announced decisions to transfer.
