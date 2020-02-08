The Cyclones are off to one of their better starts in school history and have put themselves in a place to win in almost every meet they have competed in, including this one.
Going up against tough competition in two opponents who were both ranked in the top five, Iowa State fought hard but would end up falling just short.
Florida on Fire
There needs to be credit where credit is due, the Florida Gators are on fire.
Sitting as the No. 2 team in the nation behind the Oklahoma Sooners, the Gators are undefeated through six meets. Leading the way for the Gators is Sophomore Trinity Thomas.
Thomas would go on to get a 10.000 on the bars on Friday, capping off her stellar performance with an all-around score of 39.775. Along with competing for the University of Florida, Thomas has also represented the United States in the 2018 Pan American Gymnastics Championships.
There she would go on to win silver medals in the uneven bars and the individual all around. She is tough competition for anyone, and a big reason that the Gators are sitting atop of the rankings week after week.
Solid season despite loss
While the record 4-5 may not scream success, Iowa State is actually having one of the best starts in program history. Out of nine opponents the Cyclones have faced, seven of them have ranked within the top 25 nationally, including the No. 2 Gators and the No. 4 Pioneers in last night's tri-meet.
Iowa State managed to keep it close the entire night, with a mere 1.075 points separating them from the winning team.
Iowa State finished with the highest final score in coach Jay Ronayne's fourteen year tenure. Natalia Ros Vaquer's put forth perhaps the best performance for Iowa State on the bars. She would finish with a final score of 9.950, which ties the school record.
Next up for Iowa State is the Gymquarters Invitational which it is hosting in St. Charles, Missouri. This will take place next Friday at 7 p.m. The following week, Iowa State will travel to Cedar City, Utah, to face off with unranked Southern Utah. This matchup will be Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.
