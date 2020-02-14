Iowa State finished second in the Gymquarters Invitational in St. Charles, Missouri, losing to No. 9 LSU and beating No. 19 Missouri and unranked Lindenwood. Iowa State finished strong, ending the meet with a final score of 196.625.
Iowa State fought hard, facing up against top 20 competition. Andrea Maldonado came into this meet having earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after a record setting performance on the Bars.
While they weren't able to take home first place, the Cyclones still competed well against some of the best teams in the country. LSU is 4-2 overall, and Iowa State finished 1.25 points behind the tigers.
Iowa State moves to 5-6 overall on the season, and is now 3-2 at neutral sites.
Looking forward, the Cyclones will travel to Cedar City, Utah, to go up against unranked Southern Utah Feb. 21 at 8 p.m.
