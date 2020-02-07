PHOTOS: Gymnastics Iowa State vs. Denver

The Iowa State gymnastics team celebrates after a landing was stuck during the vault part of the competition. The meet was held on Friday, March 15 in Hilton Coliseum with Denver winning 197.225 to 195.925.

In its seventh meet of the year, Iowa State placed third in a Tri-Meet with the No. 2 Florida Gators and the No. 4 Denver Pioneers. The Cyclones had a final score of 196.800, finishing 1.75 points behind the Gators, who would go on to take home the victory.

Bars: 49.375

Natalia Ros Vaquer- 9.950

Jade Vella-Wright - 9.900

Laura Burns - 9.875

Madelyn Langkamp - 9.850

Casandra Diaz - 9.800

Laura Cooke - 9.750

Vault: 49.000

Andrea Maldonado - 9.850

Makayla Maxwell - 9.850

Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.825

Sydney Converse - 9.750

Kelsey Boychuck - 9.725

Phoebe Turner - 9.725

Balance Beam: 49.200

Sydney Converse - 9.875

Meixi Semple - 9.875

Ana Palacios - 9.850

Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.850

Phoebe Turner -9.750

Laura Burns - 9.700

Floor:

Andrea Maldonado - 9.950

Sydney Converse - 9.850

Laura Cooke - 9.825

Maddie Diab - 9.800

Casandra Diaz - 9.800

Madelyn Langkamp - 9.700

Looking Forward:

The Cyclones will have a quiet week next week while they host the Gymquarters Invitational in St. Charles, Missouri. The following week, Iowa State will travel to Cedar City, Utah, on Feb. 21 to face off against Southern Utah at 8 p.m. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.