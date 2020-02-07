In its seventh meet of the year, Iowa State placed third in a Tri-Meet with the No. 2 Florida Gators and the No. 4 Denver Pioneers. The Cyclones had a final score of 196.800, finishing 1.75 points behind the Gators, who would go on to take home the victory.
Bars: 49.375
Natalia Ros Vaquer- 9.950
Jade Vella-Wright - 9.900
Laura Burns - 9.875
Madelyn Langkamp - 9.850
Casandra Diaz - 9.800
Laura Cooke - 9.750
Vault: 49.000
Andrea Maldonado - 9.850
Makayla Maxwell - 9.850
Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.825
Sydney Converse - 9.750
Kelsey Boychuck - 9.725
Phoebe Turner - 9.725
Balance Beam: 49.200
Sydney Converse - 9.875
Meixi Semple - 9.875
Ana Palacios - 9.850
Sophia Steinmeyer - 9.850
Phoebe Turner -9.750
Laura Burns - 9.700
Floor:
Andrea Maldonado - 9.950
Sydney Converse - 9.850
Laura Cooke - 9.825
Maddie Diab - 9.800
Casandra Diaz - 9.800
Madelyn Langkamp - 9.700
Looking Forward:
The Cyclones will have a quiet week next week while they host the Gymquarters Invitational in St. Charles, Missouri. The following week, Iowa State will travel to Cedar City, Utah, on Feb. 21 to face off against Southern Utah at 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.