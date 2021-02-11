The Iowa State gymnastics team has paused all activities indefinitely due to COVID-19 protocols within the program according to a release from the program on Thursday.
The announcement comes right before the Cyclones were set to travel to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete in the Metroplex Challenge on Saturday against Oklahoma, Texas Woman's University and Centenary. Iowa State subsequently withdrew from the competition.
"As a program, the health and safety of our gymnasts and staff is a top priority," Iowa State gymnastics Head Coach Jay Ronayne said. "We will continue to follow all of the safety protocols in order for us to make a safe return to competition."
As of this time, no further decisions have been made regarding the team's future competitions. Iowa State's next scheduled meet is Feb. 21 against Illinois State
