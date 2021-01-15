Iowa State gymnastics fell to Denver in the first meet of the 2021 season on Friday in a close match. Denver reached a 196.600 score while ISU scored 195.500.
Denver jumped to an early lead after outscoring the Cyclones on vault, 49.300-49.175. Junior Addy DeJesus started her first meet with the Cyclones off with a bang, scoring a 9.900 in her first vault event since transferring from Nebraska.
Kelsey Boychuck and Sophia Steinmeyer each scored 9.850. Makayla Maxwell put up a 9.825, Kaia Parker hit a 9.775 while Phoebe Turner rounded out the Cyclones' vault with a 9.7000
Iowa State bounced back with a 48.975 victory over Denver on bars.
Jade Vella-Wright led ISU with a 9.875 score. Addy DeJesus has another excellent event score of 9.850. Natalie Horowitz hit a solid 9.800, while Madelyn Langkamp and Makayla Maxwell both received a 9.725 for their efforts. Laura Cooke scored a 9.625 to round out the event.
Boychuk scored 9.850 and led the Cyclones to a 48.600 score in the beam rotation. Meixi Semple and Steinmeyer both had excellent performances with a 9.825 and a 9.800 respectively. Addy DeJesus and Kaia Parker both achieved a 9.750 on this event. And rounding out the beam scores was Ana Polacios with a 9.475.
2020 All-American Andrea Moldanado excelled on the floor scoring a 9.825 and leading the Iowa State team. Kaia Parker had the second highest floor score for the team at a 9.775. Maddie Diab put up a score of 9.750. Steinmeyer obtained a 9.675 score, Laura Cooke put up 9.650. Addy DeJesus finished off her final event with a 9.525 score.
