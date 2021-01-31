The Iowa State gymnastics team got some revenge in Denver on Saturday by defeating their Big 12-rival Pioneers in their second meet of the 2021 season.
The Cyclones lost to Denver on January 15th at Hilton Coliseum by a score of 196.600-195.500. In that meet, junior Addy De Jesus was the lone individual champion, taking home the top prize on the vault with a score of 9.900. De Jesus also finished third in the all-around standings with a score of 39.025. ISU entered the rematch against the Pioneers with the #18 ranking in the nation, with Denver being ranked #5.
Against the Pioneers in Denver, De Jesus led Iowa State once again by landing her first ever perfect 10 on the vault, with the performance also being the first such score for head coach Jay Ronayne in his tenure with the Cyclones. De Jesus' score was only the fourth perfect 10 in ISU history, with Janet Anson being the last Cyclone to pull of this feat on the vault in 2004. De Jesus' also scored a 9.900 in the floor exercise for a second individual title of the day, both of which landed her the individual all-around title with a score of 39.525.
Elsewhere for the Cyclones, multiple gymnasts contributed strong scores for the team total. On the uneven bars, redshirt sophomore Makayla Maxwell posted a new career-high with a score of 9.850. Fellow sophomore Loganne Basuel also had a strong performance, making her collegiate debut with a score of 9.800. The pair finished tied for third and sixth respectively.
On the balance beam, De Jesus posted another career-high with a score of 9.850, while fellow junior Meixi Semple trailed close behind with a score of 9.825. Iowa State had three of their gymnasts finish in the top six of the standings in this event, with junior Kelsey Boychuk and freshman Kaia Parker land scores of 9.800 and 9.975 respectively. They finished with a total of 49.000.
In the floor exercises, sophomore Maddie Diab and Boychuk followed De Jesus' 9.900 performance by each scoring a 9.825 to tie for second place along with Denver freshman Rosie Casali. It was Boychuk's collegiate debut in the event, who competed in three out of the four events on the day, finishing ninth in the vault with a score of 9.750.
Lastly on the vault, Parker was the next Cyclone in the standings behind De Jesus' perfect 10, landing a score of 9.825, a career-high for the young gymnast. Junior Phoebe Turner finished tied for fifth with a 9.800, while Maxwell and senior Sophia Steinmeyer both tied for seventh with scores of 9.775 each.
Iowa State finished the meet by outscoring Denver in three out of the four events on the day. The Cyclones' next test will be in Morgantown, West Virginia against another Big 12 opponent in the Mountaineers on February 7th.
