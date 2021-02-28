The No. 24 Iowa State gymnastics team will look to bounce back from a tough loss as it hosts the 0-5 West Virginia Mountaineers on Monday.
This will be the second time these two teams meet this season. The first matchup saw Iowa State set multiple season highs and career highs in terms of event scores.
In order to stay ranked in the top 25 this season, the Cyclones will look to repeat that performance, while the Mountaineers will be hunting for their first win of the season.
Despite the loss last week, Iowa State had a strong performance on the bars, vault and floor events. The issues came during the beam event, where four falls (three that were scored) dragged the overall team score down just enough for Illinois State to pull ahead.
Addy De Jesus stood out again last week, earning her second Big 12 Gymnast of the Week award. Her performances on floor, vault and beam propelled her to achieve the honor.
Last weekend, the Cyclones totaled a 48.850 on vault. De Jesus led the team with a score of 9.825 and the event win. De Jesus also picked up a 9.825 on the bars and the beam events, while scoring a 9.875 on the floor exercise. Her 39.350 all-around score was enough for the event win.
Sophia Steinmeyer was another highlight for the Cyclones in their down week. She competed in three events and performed well in each. Steinmeyer scored a 9.800 on the floor exercise and scored 9.750 on both the beam and the vault.
The Cyclones were pretty strong on the vault, as Phoebe Turner scored 9.800, Kelsey Boychuk scored a 9.750, while Emilie Hong scored 9.725. Rounding out the vault was Makayla Maxwell at an 8.500.
Madelyn Langkamp opened the bars for the Cyclones with a 9.850. Maxwell continued the strong effort with a score of 9.825. Loganne Basuel and Natalie Horowitz each scored 9.775 while Jade Vella-Wright scored 9.650 to round out the bars event.
Iowa State struggled during the beam event, scoring a total of 46.800. De Jesus and Steinmeyer did well with a 9.825 and 9.750 respectively.
The Cyclones will meet the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hilton Coliseum. Iowa State will look for its third win of the 2021 season and West Virginia will look for its first.
