It was another impressive showing for the Cyclones gymnastics team on Friday with a 195.75-193.625 win. The 23rd ranked Cyclones extend their winning streak to 7 straight games. Iowa State will move to 9-2 on the season (3-1 Big 12).
The win over Northern Illinois comes not long after last Friday’s win over NIU in Dekalb, Illinois. This time the Cyclones got the job done in Ames at their own home.
Iowa State took to the vault to start the evening, scoring a 49.300. Addy De Jesus, Sophia Steinmeye and Makayla Maxwell were the perfect trifecta.
They all led the team with a score of 9.925 on the event. Phoebe Turner followed up with a 9.775 while Emilie Hong rounded out the scoring with a 9.750.
Moving on to the uneven bars event the Cyclones set a season high 49.225. Natalie Horowitz led the team scoring a 9.925 and setting a career high. De Jesus continued her strong night with a 9.900 coming in right behind Horowitz.
Loganne Basuel and Jade Vella-Wright each put up scores of 9.825. Madelyn Langkamp wrapped up the event with her score of 9.750.
Iowa State took to the beam for the next event. Kelsey Boychuk scored her career high and led the team with a 9.800. Following her were Sophia Steinmeyer and Phoebe Turner with a score of 9.750 each. Horowitz wrapped up the beam with a 9.675 score.
The final event of the evening was the floor exercise for the Cyclones. The total score of the floor for Iowa State ended up being 49.175. Maddie Diab tied her career high and led the team, while Adrea Maldonado earned a season high for herself.
The two scored 9.925 and 9.875 respectively. Laura Cooke and Phoebe Turner each scored 9.825 and earned career highs. Boychuk rounded out the event with a 9.725 score.
Iowa State stays in Ames and meet No. 1 Oklahoma on Sunday at Hilton at noon. The final regular season event of the season is set to be an intense matchup with fierce comp from both teams.
