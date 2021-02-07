The 17th ranked Cyclones gymnastics team took down West Virginia on the road on Sunday, moving Iowa State to 2-1 on the 2021 season. The final score was Cyclones 196.125, West Virginia 195.175.
The bars is where the Cyclones excelled, with five players scoring above 9.800.
Iowa State reached a score of 49.200 on the uneven bars. Jade Vella-Wright led the team with 9.875, tying her season high and collecting the event win. Makayla Maxwell scored a 9.850 which ties her career hig. Addy DeJesus, Madalyn Langkamp, and Natalie Horowitz all scored a 9.825. Langkamp and Horowitz set new season highs for themselves.
Vault was another strong event for Iowa State. Their score totaled up to a 49.100. Maxwell picked up the event win with a very strong 9.900. Picking up a 9.825 was Sophia Steinmeyer. Kelsey Boychuck and Emilie Hong eacher scored a 9.800. DeJesus scored 9.775 to end the event.
The lowest score of the day for the ’Clones was on the floor exercise, reaching a still solid 48.850. Maddie Diab scored the highest on the team with a 9.900, and a new season high. Steinmeyer earned a 9.850 score, the 2nd highest score on the team for the floor. Langkamp and Phoebe Turner scored a 9.775 and 9.675, respectively. DeJesus rounded out the event with a 9.625.
The meet ended on the balance beam. Iowa State finished up with a 48.975, led by Meixi Semple with a 9.850. Steinmeyer followed closely behind with a 9.800.
Maxwell made her debut on the beam with a 9.775. DeJesus and Boychuck also each socred a 9.775. DeJesus completed her All-Around with a 39.050 and an event win.
(0) comments
