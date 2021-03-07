The Iowa State Gymnastics team faced off in the Eastern Michigan meet on Sunday, taking on Eastern Michigan University, Air Force, and Bowling Green. After an event sweep in Dekalb, Illinois, on Friday, the Cyclones sought out to repeat their succes.
Iowa State begun on the floor exercise where Maddie Diab led the team with a 9.875. Sophia Steinmeyer followed closely earning a 9.825. Addy De Jesus began her afternoon with a 9.750, while Phoebe Turner scored 9.700. Kelsey Boychuk and Andrea Maldonado rounded out the scoring with a 9.675 and 9.550 respectively.
Makayla Maxwell led the Cyclones into the vault event putting up a 9.925. De Jesus, Boychuck and Emilie Hong all earned the same score of 9.800. Turner and Steinmeyer scored 9.775 and 9.750 respectively.
After two events the Cyclones had the lead over all three Michigan teams. Iowa State had 97.775, Bowling Green had a score of 9.375, Eastern Michigan had 96.425, while Air Force was in last with a score of 94.825.
Moving over to the uneven bars event, the Cyclones looked to extend their lead. De Jesus led the team with a 9.875, while Madelyn Langkamp and Makayla Maxwell followed up with a 9.825 each. Natalie Horowitz put together a solid score of 9.850. Jade Vella-Wright put up a 9.800 and Loganne Basuel rounded out the scoring with a 9.775.
The final event for Iowa State would be the beam. Meixi Semple and Natalie Horowitz had a strong end to the meet, each earning a score of 9.875. De Jesus and Turner were right behind them, each scoring a 9.775. Steinmeyer was right behind them and scored a 9.725. Boychuk took a fall and ended up with a 9.000.
The Cyclones won the meet with a score of 195.975. Eastern Michigan came in second place with a 194.450 score, Bowling Green came in third with a score of 194.300. Air Force came in last in the event scoring 192.200
Iowa State went 3-0 on the meet and will move to 6-0 for the week and set their season straight as the 2021 season winds down.
