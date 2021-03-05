The Cyclones took to Dekalb, Illinois, on Friday to compete with Northern Illinois and Illinois State. After a record setting day Sunday in Ames, the Cyclones had some momentum heading into their first multi-team meet.
Iowa State won the event with a season high score of 196.575. Northern Illinois scored 195.500 and placed second in the meet while Illinois State placed third with a score of 194.650. The Cyclones will begin a winning streak with their second straight win and move to 5-2 on the season.
Addy De Jesus continued her stellar season with a 9.900 on the vault leading the team to an overall event score of 49.250. Makayla Maxwell scored 9.875 while Kelsey Boychuk scored 9.850. Phoebe Turner and Sophia Steinmeyer each scored 9.825 to round out the event.
The Cyclones scored another season high on the balance beam with a 49.225. The scoring was led by Meixi Semple, with her career high 9.900. Pheobe Turner and Addy De Jesus each earned 9.875 and set new career highs. Sophia Steinmeyer scored 9.825, while Makayla Maxwell scored 9.750.
Once again, De Jesus set a career high 9.925 on the uneven bars and picked up the event win. Loganne Basuel also set a career high with a 9.900. Madelyn Langkamp and Jade Vella-Wright notched a 9.825 and 9.800 score respectively. Maxwell rounded out the scoring with a 9.700.
Moving to the floor exercise the Cyclones were led by Maddie Diab who tied her season high with a 9.900. De Jesus wrapped up her evening with a 9.875. Boychuk scored a 9.825 and tied her career high. Turner also tied her career high once again with a 9.750 and Langkamp finished the evening with a 9.700. The team totaled 49.050 on the event.
Sunday the Cyclones will head to Ypsilante, Michigan, on Sunday for their second multi-team meet of the weekend.
