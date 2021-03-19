The Iowa State Gymnastics team will head to Morgantown, West Virginia, Saturday afternoon to compete for the Big 12 Championship. The meet will begin at 1 p.m. and feature Iowa State, Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Denver University.
Oklahoma enters the event as the No. 1 seed in the RoadToNationals Poll. Iowa State comes in ranked No. 22 in the polls.
Despite losing last week to Oklahoma, Iowa State pulled off a team best overall score in the Coach Ronayne era. Iowa State lost by a score of 197.475-196.825. On Friday, March 12, the Cyclones took down 195.750-193.625. Despite the narrow defeat last weekend, the Cyclones performance was enough to increase their national ranking from No. 23 to No. 22.
Junior Addy De Jesus has been the backbone of the Cyclones for the entire regular season and will look to lead the team to a Big 12 Championship title. De Jesus was named to the All Big 12 team this season after tying the school best 39.600 in the all-around.
She became the fifth Cyclone in history to achieve that score for the event.
The four-team meet on Saturday will be the second of the kind for Iowa State this season. The previous quad-meet Iowa State competed in was the Eastern Michigan Quad.
The Cyclones took home the win in that event taking down Eastern Michigan University, Air Force and Bowling Green University. Their score of 195.975 was one of the highest scoring events of the season for the Cyclones.
Iowa State took care of the Big 12 fairly well this season. Beating Denver once and West Virginia twice. However, the Cyclones also lost to Denver once and Oklahoma once.
The Big 12 Championship meet will be very tough competition for Iowa State. Walking into the stadium against one of the more competitive conferences in the sport will be no easy task.
The 9-3 (3-2 Big 12) Cyclones will head to Morgantown, West Virginia and take on some great competition. Oklahoma will look to carry on their impressive season and wrap up their impressive run.
