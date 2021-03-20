The Iowa State Gymnastics team competed in the Big 12 Championship meet on Saturday afternoon. The Cyclones entered the meet ranked No. 22 on the RoadToNationals poll. They took on No. 1 Oklahoma, Denver University and West Virginia. Iowa State finished third in the event.
To begin the afternoon, the Cyclones kicked off the event on the vault. Phoebe Turner begun the day with a solid score of 9.800. Following her was Emilie Hong who notched a 9.875, setting a new career-high for herself on the event. Kelsey Boychuk, Makayla Maxwell, and Addy De Jesus all earned a score of 9.850 to round out the vault.
After one event, Oklahoma held the lead with a score of 49.500. Iowa State was in second place with a score of 49.325. West Virginia earned a 49.275 score on their first event while Denver earned a 49.175.
Moving on to the uneven bars event, Maddy Langkamp started off the event with a strong 9.800. Makayla Maxwell and Loganne Basuel each matched Langkamp's score with their own 9.800's. Natalie Horowitz notched a 9.775 score on the bars, while Jade Vella-Wright had a solid performance with a score of 9.850. De Jesus nailed a solid 9.900 to finish the event. The Cyclones would fall to third place on the event with a score of 98.475.
Next up would be the beam event. Sophia Steinmeyer led things off for the Cyclones earning a 9.825. Phoebe Turner followed Steinmeyer up with a 9.850 score. Boychuk tied her career-high for the event with a 9.800, while De Jesus earned an impressive 9.900. Meixi Semple followed up the event with a 9.825. Finally Natalie Horowitz wrapped up the event with a 9.875.
Heading into the fina event the score could not be closer. Oklahoms and Denver were tied for the lead with 147.825 a piece. Iowa State was close behind with 147.750 West Virginia was not far behind in fourth with a 147.275.
Iowa State set up for the floor event to round out the championship match. Langkamp opened up the final event with a 9.750. Boychuk stepped out of bounds during her routine and finished with a 9.650. Steinmeyer put up a 9.825 from the third position.
Maddie Diab looked to start a rally as she nailed her third career 9.925. Andrea Maldonado kept it going earning a 9.850. Addy De Jesus wou be the final competitor for Iowa State and their last chance for a conference championship. She did not disappoint, tying her career high with an incredible 9.950.
Denver got the upset and took first place for the event with a 197.350 total score. Oklahoma came in second place with a score of 197.125. The Cyclones performed well but came third with their 197.050. West Virginia finished fourth with a final score of 195.725.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.