The No. 20 Iowa State gymnastics team took on the No. 19 Iowa, No. 10 Arkansas and No. 7 Alabama on Friday, competing in the Tuscaloosa Regional semifinals.
The Cyclones led the afternoon off on vault. Phoebe Turner and Emilie Hong begun the event each earning 9.800s. Kelsey Boychuk followed up with her career-best 9.925. Sophia Steinmeyer kept the momentum going with a 9.875, while Makayla Maxwell followed with her fourth 9.925 of the year. Addy De Jesus closed out the first rotation with a 9.900.
After one rotation, Iowa State came in with a season-best 49.350 score.
The next event for Iowa State would be the uneven bars. Madelyn Langkamp started the rotation off with a solid 9.825. Makayla Maxwell landed a 9.750 on her go. Followed up by a 9.700 from Loganne Basuel. Natalie Horowitz earned a 9.800 for her performance. Jade Vella-Wright had a solid 9.850, leaving Addy De Jesus as the final competitor for Iowa State in the event. She rounded the event off with a 9.575. Iowa State scored a 48.925 on bars.
At the midway point Iowa State totaled a 98.275 and was fourth in the standings.
The beam event would be the next rotation for the Cyclones as they sought to rally back. Sophia Steinmeyer kicked off the event with a solid 9.850. Phoebe Turner matched her career high for the beam with a 9.875. Boychuk also set another career-high with a 9.850.
De Jesus scored a 9.800 to bounce back. Meixi Semple hit a 9.850 as well while Natalie Horowitz wrapped up the event with a 9.775.
Iowa State earned a score of 49.225 on the beam and still placed fourth.
Boychuk led the final event off with a career high 9.850 on floor. Their last chance to advance to the championship would be this event. Maddie Diab hit an impressive 9.875.
De Jesus notched a 9.850 while Andrea Maldonado stepped out of bounds on her pass through and earned a 9.700. Steinmeyer and Turner wrapped up the event with a 9.100 and a 9.750 respectively.
Iowa State finished last in the meet with a final score of 196.525. The Cyclones season ends despite matching their highest ever score at regionals.
