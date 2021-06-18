The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its Preseason All-America Team on Thursday, and it featured four Cyclones. Mike Rose, Charlie Kolar and Breece Hall received first-team honors, while Colin Newell represented Iowa State on the second team.
Senior linebacker Rose is coming off a season in which he earned Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honors. Rose was named as a First Team All-America last season after finishing the season with 96 total tackles and five interceptions. His 96 tackles were good enough to land Rose at 14th in the nation and first in the Big 12.
Senior tight end Kolar has been named a Second Team All-American in back-to-back seasons, proving himself to be an Iowa State great. Kolar finished his junior season with 591 yards and seven touchdowns. This is the second consecutive season Kolar has scored seven touchdowns.
Hall earned a plethora of recognition during the 2020 season, including being named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, First Team All-American and finishing sixth in the Heisman voting. The junior running back led the nation in rushing yards with 1,572 to go along with 23 total touchdowns (second among running backs).
Center Newell was named to the second team after finishing on the First Team All-Big 12 in 2020. Newell has also appeared on the Rimington Award watch list in each of the last two seasons. Newell has been a cornerstone on an offensive line that has boosted the Cyclones to some strong offensive statistics.
