Iowa State took a hit to its coaching staff on Thursday.
Tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator Alex Golesh is heading to the University of Central Florida according to Randy Peterson of The Des Moines Register.
Source: Iowa State tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator headed to UCF https://t.co/RjWx93Fptx via @DMRegister— Randy Peterson (@RandyPete) January 3, 2020
Golesh has been instrumental in Iowa State's recruiting process and also coaches one of the better tight end rooms in the nation with Charlie Kolar gaining national recognition and Chase Allen playing quality starter minutes.
Golesh spent four seasons with the Cyclones in his position and came over from Toledo where he spent time with Matt Campbell as well.
