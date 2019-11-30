Matt Belinson, Assistant Sports Editor (8-3)
Iowa State 21, Kansas State 27
Iowa State stumbles in its regular season finale in Manhattan. Kansas State has historically been the thorn in the Cyclones’ side and Saturday will be another example. Kansas State dominated Oklahoma for a majority of its matchup a few months ago and narrowly walked away with a win over the Sooners. The Wildcats are legit and will beat Iowa State.
Noah Rohlfing, Sports Editor (9-2)
Iowa State 24, Kansas State 21
This game will be extremely windy, cold and it’s going to be in front of a loud Kansas State crowd. The Cyclones are the better team, have the better quarterback and the better defense — and that’s what the game will come down to. I think they have just enough to get the job done.
Zane Douglas, Assistant Sports Editor (9-2)
Iowa State 28, Kansas State 20
Iowa State breaks the Bill Snyder Family Stadium curse and finally wins on the road against the Wildcats.
