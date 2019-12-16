Iowa State had one player recognized by the Associate Press Monday morning, with redshirt sophomore tight end Charlie Kolar receiving a AP All-American Third Team designation.
Kolar had a breakout season in 2019, with 48 receptions and 675 yards in the 12-game regular season, or 14.1 yards per grab.
He also had seven touchdown receptions, putting him at the top of the Big 12 in all three categories among tight ends. The tight ends ahead of Kolar in the All-America teams are Harrison Bryant of Florida Atlantic (First Team) and Hunter Bryant of Washington (Second Team).
The Cyclones play No. 14 Notre Dame in Orlando, Florida, at the Camping World Bowl Dec. 28.
