No.22 Iowa State came into its Senior Day matchup against Kansas as 24.5 point favorites—with the Jayhawks having one win in conference play and sitting dead-last in the standings.
But come Saturday in Ames, the game was anything but what was expected.
Iowa State squeaked out a close win over Kansas 41-31 thanks to a late touchdown pass from Brock Purdy.
The Cyclones took a 14-9 lead into the half and had multiple defensive stands in the first half to hold the Jayhawks to only three field goals on four trips to the red-zone in the first half.
Coming out of the half, it seemed Iowa State's defense had the momentum—stopping Kansas on three straight plays.
Momentum would prove to be up in the air for the remainder of the game, as Kansas scored 15 points in the third quarter. The Jayhawks capitalized on Purdy throwing an interception late in the third.
However, the sophomore quarterback responded in crunch time. Purdy led the Cyclones down to the Kansas goal-line with one minute left and threw the deciding touchdown to Sean Shaw Jr. to put Iowa State up 10 with less than a minute left.
Purdy finished his day 29-42 for 372 yards with four passing touchdowns and an interception. Purdy also used his legs to rush for a touchdown as well.
La'Michael Pettway found success in the end-zone—catching two of Purdy's four touchdowns on the day. Pettway hauled in a total of six balls for 96 yards along with his two scores.
Deshuante Jones and Charlie Kolar also contributed in big ways for the Cyclones.They both caught over five balls on the day.
Jones finished his final home game with seven catches for 74 yards. Kolar caught a team-leading 100 yards on six catches.
Breece Hall was kept busy on the ground—with the freshman rushing 28 times for 97 yards and a touchdown.
Iowa State plays its regular season finale on the road against Kansas State next Saturday.
