For the third straight season, Iowa State and Kansas State met to close out Big 12 regular season play in what most call "Farmageddon".
Iowa State lost to Kansas State 27 to 17 — fitting the theme of the last decade between the two schools.
History hasn't been kind to the Cyclones over the last decade against Kansas State. Since 2010, Kansas State has beaten the Cyclones nine of the last ten meetings if you include Saturday's loss.
And on the opening kickoff, things looked to be heading toward a similar story for the Cyclones.
Joshua Youngblood returned the opening kickoff 93 yards to put Iowa State in a 7-0 hole from the opening word. It was Youngblood's third kickoff return touchdown of the season.
After a 14-0 Kansas State lead, Iowa State responded by scoring 14 of its own points in the second quarter to tie the game right before halftime.
The second half would prove to be the doom of the Cyclones, with four of its six second-half drives ending in punts. The other two ended in a field goal and a turnover-on-downs.
Brock Purdy struggled to find open receivers due to constant pressure. Purdy finished 15-30 for 185 yards and a touchdown. He rushed for negative-three yards on five carries.
The Kansas State rushing attack dominated the Cyclones all night — as the Wildcats ran for 231 yards.
Iowa State falls to 7-5 and will await to see where it will go for its third straight bowl game.
