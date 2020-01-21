The Cyclones made another coaching move on Tuesday when they picked up former Northwestern offensive coordinator Mike McCall to serve as the team's running backs coach, first reported by FootballScoop.
McCall served as the Wildcats' offensive coordinator for 12 years, but parted ways with the organization after poor offensive performance in the 2019 season.
McCall will be overseeing next-year sophomore Breece Hall as well as next-year redshirt freshman Jirehl Brock as the Cyclones look to continue the strong showing that the Hall-led running back room showed last season.
