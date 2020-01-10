Iowa State football gained another name on Friday as it hired Dave Andrews from the University of Pittsburgh as its Director of Football Strength and Conditioning.
Dave Andrews, one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the nation, will join the Cyclone staff as Director of Football Strength and Conditioning. 📰: https://t.co/uwU9a7FqC3#ProveIt🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/TTqvPoj5F6— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 10, 2020
Andrews was the strength coach at Pittsburgh before leaving for the Cyclones on Friday.
Iowa State adds Andrews to its list of coaching staff changes after last season starting with Alex Golesh — the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator — leaving.
A familiar face to the Cyclones program was on Andrews' staff at Pittsburgh.
One other thing to watch with Dave Andrews leaving Pitt for Iowa State: former Cyclone Trever Ryen was his assistant strength coach. Maybe he winds up in Ames again?— Dylan Montz (@dylanmontz) January 10, 2020
Andrews will start pending background checks for Iowa State in place of Rudy Wade whose contract was up and the two parties decided to part ways.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.