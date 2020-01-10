bowl game presser 3.jpg

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly speak to the media ahead of their matchup in the Camping World Bowl on Dec. 28.

Iowa State football gained another name on Friday as it hired Dave Andrews from the University of Pittsburgh as its Director of Football Strength and Conditioning.

Andrews was the strength coach at Pittsburgh before leaving for the Cyclones on Friday.

Iowa State adds Andrews to its list of coaching staff changes after last season starting with Alex Golesh — the tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator — leaving.

A familiar face to the Cyclones program was on Andrews' staff at Pittsburgh.

Andrews will start pending background checks for Iowa State in place of Rudy Wade whose contract was up and the two parties decided to part ways.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.