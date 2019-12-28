It was all Irish on Saturday in the 2019 Camping World Bowl.
Notre Dame took down Iowa State 33-9 in the two schools' first ever meeting.
Iowa State hurt itself thanks to two turnovers in the first quarter—with fumbles by Tarique Milton and Brock Purdy resulting in 10 points for the Irish thanks to the short field position.
Iowa State responded in the second quarter with a 41 yard field goal from Connor Assalley to make it a 10-3 game with 9:27 remaining in the half.
Even though the Cyclones were out-gained 207 to 204 in the first half, the Irish took a 20-6 lead into halftime thanks to the 10 points off turnovers.
Assalley would be the only offense the Cyclones could depend on, as the kicker hit all three of his attempts.
For the Notre Dame offense, it was all Ian Book and Chase Claypool.
Book finished his day 20-28 for 247 yards and one touchdown.
Claypool grabbed seven balls for 146 yards and a touchdown.
Brock Purdy finished his day 17-30 for 222 yards. Purdy would leave late in the fourth quarter after being sacked on fourth down and one.
Iowa State ends the season 7-6, while the Irish improve to 11-2.
