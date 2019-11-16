The Cyclones clinched bowl eligibility with its sixth win of the season on Saturday. Texas staged a late comeback but Iowa State won on a game winning field goal by Connor Assalley 23-21.
Iowa State looked in control of the game with its defense stifling the Texas offense, but a late drive in the first half for the Longhorns.
Iowa State immediately scored in the second half with a long touchdown pass to Deshaunte Jones. Iowa State would add a field goal to its lead and the Cyclones led 20-7.
Texas struck back with a couple of late drives to take the lead 21-20.
With about five minutes remaining, Iowa State got the ball and drove dow the field. Freshman Brayden Narveson got the chance to give the Cyclones the late lead, but an offsides penalty gave the Cyclones a first down and allowed them to burn the clock.
Iowa State ran the ball twice and then lined it up on third down before calling a timeout with four seconds remaining.
Assalley came out this time, and the veteran kicker sent the kick through the uprights to lift the Cyclones to victory.
Sophomore quarterback Brock Purdy completed 30 of his 38 passes in the game for 354 yards and two touchdowns.
Texas' quarterback Sam Ehlinger completed on 22 of 40 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns.
