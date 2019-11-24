In what many expected to be a relatively easy win over Kansas in its 2019 home finale, Iowa State struggled to contain a low-ranking Jayhawks offense and saw plenty mistakes of its own.
In the end, Iowa State walked away with a 10 point victory over the Jayhawks and the Cyclones got impactful performances from their seniors and another record-setting performance from their quarterback.
Brock Purdy climbing in the record books
With the game on the line, once again Brock Purdy was there for Iowa State.
The sophomore quarterback produced in big ways.
Purdy was 29-42 for 372 yards and four passing touchdowns. He also used his legs to scramble in for a rushing touchdown with a little over five minutes remaining in the game to put Iowa State on top.
One of the many records Purdy broke on Saturday was the single-season record for total offense, as Purdy set the record with his 3,843 yards of total offense on the season.
Purdy also set the single-season completion record with 280 completions and the record for single-season passing yards with 3,575 yards.
While Purdy did throw an interception in the third quarter that led to a Kansas touchdown, he showed up when it mattered most for the Cyclones.
In the fourth quarter alone, Purdy was 10-10 with two passing touchdowns and one rushing score.
La'Michael Pettway was not surprised with how Purdy performed down the stretch.
Pettway caught two of Purdy's four passing touchdowns in the win.
"Brock is Brock. Brock is going to do what he do," Pettway said. "I trust Brock 100 percent. To me, Brock is special. Brock is one of the main reasons I came here. Brock is special, man. It’s just Brock."
Seniors step up in final home game
Iowa State will lose 20 seniors at the end of the season and Saturday marked their final home game at Jack Trice Stadium for Senior Day.
Head coach Matt Campbell said earlier in the week that this senior class had to buy into his vision and follow with "blind faith."
On Saturday against the Jayhawks, plenty of seniors made big plays in their final home game.
Two senior wide receivers, Deshaunte Jones and Pettway both were busy catching balls from Purdy.
Jones and Pettway combined for 13 receptions for 170 and two touchdowns.
Seniors Marcel Spears Jr. and Braxton Lewis also contributed on the defensive side of the ball.
Spears had seven tackles and Lewis wrapped up 11 tackles in the contest.
Jayhawks fly on offense
The numbers appeared to favor the Cyclones coming into the matchup against Kansas but by the end of the game, the numbers seemed to be thrown out the window.
Kansas came in ranked as the No. 9 in scoring offense in the conference but put up 31 points on the Cyclone's defense. Iowa State won by 10 points but the Jayhawks still finished with four more total yards of offense.
Kansas got another high level performance by Pooka Williams—as he rushed 19 times for 154 yards against the Cyclones.
The Jayhawks out-rushed Iowa State by 48 yards on the ground even though Iowa state was ranked as the No.1 rush defense in the Big 12.
The Jayhawks found plenty of success in the passing game with Carter Stanley. Stanley threw 23-44 for 328 yards and three touchdowns even though he averaged 206 yards passing yards per game coming in.
