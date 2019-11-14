Iowa State takes on Texas, and the Daily's sports editors (along with a special guest) have made their selections.
Matt Belinson, Assistant Sports Editor (6-3)
Iowa State 32, Texas 21
Iowa State has found itself riding a two-game losing streak after tough fourth quarter losses to Oklahoma and Oklahoma State.
However, I have never seen two losses on a team’s overall record come within inches of being wins.
Iowa State has gotten in its own way the last two games, whether that be giving up big plays on defense or turning the ball over on offense. Iowa State has done themselves no favors lately.
With all of that being said, Iowa State is due for a win this Saturday.
Texas has one of the worst pass defenses in the Big 12. Luckily for Iowa State, Brock Purdy has taken advantage of suspect secondaries all season.
On the defensive side, Iowa State holds the edge once again.
If Iowa State brings out a defense that plays like it did in the second half against the Sooners last Saturday, the Longhorns stand no chance.
Noah Rohlfing, Sports Editor (7-2)
Iowa State 48, Texas 45
I’m really hoping the game is this entertaining, but it’s more of a hope than anything else. Iowa State’s defense struggled for a full half against Oklahoma on Saturday, and against the Longhorns I expect the struggle to continue. Sam Ehlinger and Devin Duvernay have a solid connection, and Ehlinger’s ability as a runner can cause issues for the Cyclones. But the same goes for Brock Purdy and the Iowa State offense. I expect Breece Hall, Deshaunte Jones and Charlie Kolar to have big days and I believe Iowa State comes out on top in a thrilling game.
Zane Douglas, Assistant Sports Editor (7-2)
Iowa State 48, Texas 31
Despite the rankings and the record, Iowa State is a better team than Texas. The Cyclones have a similar offense to the Longhorns, but a much better defense. Look for Brock Purdy to have a monster day against one of the worst pass defenses in the conference (ninth in terms of yards). Purdy is coming off of a game where he shook pedestrian first half to play an inspired final quarter. After Iowa State’s fourth loss brought it to a combined 11-point margin of defeat in its losses, the Cyclones will not allow this game to get close. Texas got a generous ranking from the committee after a home win against Kansas State, but the Cyclones won’t allow the Longhorns to win in Jack Trice. Iowa State takes this one.
Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez, Voices Editor
Iowa State 31, Texas 34
Every Cyclone’s favorite, Brock Purdy, has been having a stellar season thus far (despite the Oklahoma State game, sorry Brock), but is he ready to take on the Longhorns? Last year the Longhorns dominated the Cyclones in Austin, so win or not, this game is sure to be interesting. While my love for the Cyclones is like no other, as a Texas native — along with the Longhorns showing 6-3 and Cyclones 5-4 — I’d have to say I predict Texas coming out on top. Don’t mistake my logic for disloyalty though; I’m still a Cyclone through and through.
