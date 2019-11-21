Matt Belinson, Assistant Sports Editor (6-4)
Iowa State 38, Kansas 14
For the Cyclones, this season has been defined by the close wins and losses, but rest assured, this game will not be close by any stretch of the imagination.
While Matt Campbell said in his weekly press conference that he thinks Les Miles has created a sense of belief in the football program at Kansas, that sense of belief won’t find its way to the field Saturday.
The Jayhawks have one win in conference play and find themselves at the bottom of the Big 12 once again for good reason.
Kansas ranks in the bottom half of the Big 12 in every important statistical category you can think of: 10th in rush defense, ninth in scoring offense, ninth in rushing offense and 10th in amount of sacks created, to just name a few.
I expect Breece Hall to have the biggest game of his young Cyclone career against the Jayhawks.
Don’t overthink this one; it’s all Iowa State.
Noah Rohlfing, Sports Editor (7-3)
Iowa State 42, Kansas 10
I mean, I’m not gonna fool anyone with this pick. It’s Kansas. Improved or not, the Jayhawks should not be able to hold a candle to Iowa State’s current team and current development level. It’s really more about it being Senior Day and saying goodbye to an Iowa State class that has changed the entire dynamic around the football program. It’s also my final home football game covering the Cyclones for the Daily. Hopefully whatever happens, I don’t have to rewrite my gamer.
Zane Douglas, Assistant Sports Editor (6-4)
Iowa State 38, Kansas 17
Kansas is better, but it’s not nearly enough to beat Iowa State. Kansas put up a valiant effort against Texas, but then Iowa State beat Texas, so you can’t even reasonably weasel your way into a Kansas pick there. Iowa State’s defense and offense are both leagues better than the Jayhawks’ respective counterparts, and there shouldn’t be a problem on either side of the ball. Look for Kansas to score some late points to make it look like a closer game than it is, but Iowa State sends its seniors off with a win in their final game in Jack Trice.
Caitlin Yamada, Co-Visuals Editor
Iowa State 31, Kansas 24
I don’t know much about football, but what I do know is this game against Kansas is almost a guaranteed win. More importantly, the Jayhawk isn’t even a real bird, so what kind of damage can they really do? As a senior, this will be my last home football game and I would only be slightly bitter if it ends in a loss. As someone who will be photographing the event, I hope for the sake of my fingers it is a short and neat game.
