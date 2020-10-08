Good Cop: Megan Teske
The Cyclones are feeling good after beating Oklahoma during prime time last week 37-30, and I think they’ll continue to ride that high against Texas Tech as well.
However, that doesn’t mean the Red Raiders won’t come into Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday looking to give Iowa State its first Big 12 loss.
The Cyclones have won the past four games against the Red Raiders, and I believe they will continue that trend and win number five too.
After last week’s game, Iowa State’s offense is finally starting to find some balance. Running back Breece Hall continues to dominate, rushing for over 100 yards in each game so far this season and recording at least one touchdown while leading the Big 12 in rushing yards per game.
Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy started to get back on track last week as well, throwing for 254 yards and a touchdown and rushing for another, and Purdy should have another chance to build on that with a Texas Tech defense that is known to give up plenty of points.
Texas Tech’s quarterback Alan Bowman is day to day with an ankle injury, so Iowa State’s defense will have to be prepared first for if Bowman plays, and second for backup quarterback Henry Colombi, who threw for 244 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Bowman's absence.
If Colombi plays, Tech will also likely rely more heavily on running back SaRodorick Thompson, who after two 100-yard games, was held to just 46 rushing yards against Kansas State and will likely be looking to break out again against the Cyclones.
It will be a high-scoring game for these two teams, but I’m confident Breece Hall will lead the Cyclones to another Big 12 victory.
Prediction: Iowa State 42, Texas Tech 35
Bad Cop: Sam Stuve
Alright, so the start of the season has not been what I, as bad cop, predicted it would be, but this is the week I turn things around.
With a 37-30 win in prime time over Oklahoma last week, Iowa State is riding high into Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
Texas Tech is known for scoring points and I think they will do so against Iowa State. What Texas Tech is also known for is giving up a lot of points, this is something I expect to happen against Iowa State on Saturday.
Things have not been great for Texas Tech as it has a record of 1-2.
Texas Tech should be 0-3 really after barely beating Houston Baptist 35-33 in the season opener.
While I expect Iowa State to win by double digits Saturday, Texas Tech will be able to hang around in the first three quarters of play.
Because Iowa State is coming off an emotional high in beating Oklahoma, I think it will not be sharp out of the gates and will commit some turnovers or make a mental error or two that lead to points for Texas Tech.
I am predicting Iowa State to either hold a slim lead against or be tied with Texas Tech at halftime.
Iowa State will continue to use the running attack with sophomore running back Breece Hall like it did against TCU and Oklahoma.
The Cyclones will hold a one possession lead after the third quarter, but will win the game by double digits after a Breece Hall fourth quarter touchdown.
Prediction: Iowa State 38, Texas Tech 27
