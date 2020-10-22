Good Cop: Megan Teske
I think this will be one of the best matchups of the Big 12 this year, and not just because it’s between two of the top teams in the Big 12 in terms of the standings.
We’ll also get to watch the matchup between two of the top running backs in the Big 12 in Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard as well.
As close as this game will be and exciting as it will be to watch on both sides, I expect Iowa State to come out on top.
Hall hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down through the first four games, and let’s not forget it was against Oklahoma State that Brock Purdy had his first breakout game.
I don’t expect Purdy will let Oklahoma State forget that either, reminding the Cowboys just how much of a threat he can be if they focus too much of their defense on Hall.
Yes, Oklahoma State’s defense is strong, allowing 9 points per game, but that was also against Tulsa, West Virginia and Kansas. I expect Iowa State’s offense to be a much tougher threat.
Iowa State’s defense will have to stop a strong Oklahoma State run attack in Hubbard and shut down Tylan Wallace, who had a strong showing against the Cyclones last year.
So far, the Cyclone defense has remained steady, but they’ll face their toughest rushing attack yet.
The Cyclones had the bye week to feel refreshed. The Cowboys just had a coronavirus-related postponement that resulted in now Oct. 3 being the last time they played.
I expect Oklahoma State to start the game out slow against Iowa State, which allows the Cyclones to get an early lead that will leave the Cowboys fighting to come back.
The Cyclones will use the early lead to their advantage and leave Stillwater, Oklahoma, with a win over Oklahoma State and one of the top spots in the Big 12.
Prediction: Iowa State 31, Oklahoma State 28
Bad Cop: Sam Stuve
This matchup to me is a preview of what the 2020 Big 12 Championship will be at the end of the 2020 season.
The last four out of five matchups between these two teams have been decided by one possession.
I expect this to be the case again this year, but Iowa State will be on the losing side of things this time around.
Each team’s running attack will be on display Saturday as Iowa State’s Breece Hall and Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard are two of the top running backs in the country.
I think these two will both run for about 100 yards and score a touchdown.
While both of these teams are good defensively, I expect both offenses to put up over 30 points.
Oklahoma State has yet to allow more than 30 points in a game this year (has given up 27 total), but it has played Tulsa, Kansas and West Virginia, who combined have a 4-6 record.
The Cyclones have Brock Purdy back at quarterback, who had his coming out party against the Cowboys in 2018.
I think Purdy will have a solid performance, scoring a couple of touchdowns through the air; however, I think too many drives will stall in the red zone, and the Cyclones will be forced to kick field goals.
The Cowboys are led at quarterback by freshman Shane Illingworth, who has thrown for 483 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in both games he’s started.
He has Tylan Wallace at wide receiver, who went off last year against the Cyclones, catching eight passes for 138 yards and one touchdown.
I think Wallace has the potential to break free against the Cyclones secondary Saturday and score two touchdowns.
This, two touchdowns from Hubbard and two field goals will be enough to give Oklahoma State the win Saturday.
Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 30
