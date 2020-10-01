Good Cop: Megan Teske
This game was a toss-up because both teams have been a little unpredictable so far this season.
First, Oklahoma starts its season against Missouri State and blows them away 48-0. Then it starts the Big 12 and loses to Kansas State after the Wildcats come back from a 21-point deficit.
On the other hand, Iowa State started the season losing to Louisiana 31-14 and bounced back against TCU two weeks later in its first Big 12 game. Neither team got going until the second quarter, but the Cyclones eventually came out on top.
But I’m going with the Cyclones here.
Many Iowa State fans will chalk it up to “Brocktober” and the black jerseys and call it good, but there’s more to it.
First of all, junior quarterback Brock Purdy has not been playing to the standard he was last season, so far throwing for a total of 356 yards, one touchdown and one interception through his first two games, so the Cyclones have had to rely on the run game.
In order for Iowa State to win this game, running back Breece Hall will have to continue to put up big numbers against the Sooners, but I think this is also the game Purdy gets back on track and comes alive against a shaky Oklahoma defense.
On the other side of the ball, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler is going to have to be stopped. Yes, he threw three picks against Kansas State, but he also threw for 387 yards and completed 73 percent of his passes, plus he’s a runner.
The defense will need to step it up against a stronger Oklahoma offense compared to TCU in order to get the win.
Iowa State will look to bounce back at home after the disappointing 41-42 loss to Oklahoma last season, and I think they have what it takes to win the upset.
Prediction: Iowa State 35, Oklahoma 28
Bad Cop: Sam Stuve
Oklahoma had quite the poor finish to the second half of its game against Kansas State last week.
It saw its 21-point second half lead vanish and Oklahoma lost 38-35.
Now Oklahoma has the challenge of coming to Ames to play an Iowa State team that just earned its first victory with a 37-34 win over TCU.
This loss by Oklahoma (to Kansas State) feels like its loss to Iowa State in 2017.
In 2017, after losing to Iowa State, Oklahoma won eight games in a row and won the Big 12 Championship.
While I don’t think Oklahoma will win the Big 12 Championship, I do expect it to bounce back against Iowa State.
Last week, Kansas State forced Oklahoma to commit four turnovers, including three interceptions thrown by redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
Having one Big 12 game under his belt, I expect him to come out a little stronger against the Cyclones.
Despite throwing three interceptions last week, Rattler threw for 387 passing yards and four touchdowns. With Iowa State allowing five touchdown passes of over 25 yards in the past two games, I predict Oklahoma will score two or three touchdowns on long passes.
On the offensive end, Iowa State has relied on the running game with sophomore running back Breece Hall running for 258 yards and four touchdowns.
At quarterback, junior Brock Purdy hasn’t gotten off to the best start as he has thrown for 356 yards while completing 58.6 percent of his passes (completed 65 percent last year), scoring one touchdown and throwing one interception.
I expect Purdy to get more comfortable in this week’s matchup, but I don’t think it’ll be enough to defeat Oklahoma this week.
The Cyclones have given up three touchdowns on either a turnover or a special teams mistake.
While I think the Cyclones will come out sharper against the 18th-ranked Sooners than it did against Louisiana on Sept. 12, a turnover or special teams mistake by the Cyclones should give the Sooners the win over the Cyclones.
Prediction: Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 28
