Iowa State is taking its football team to the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, Florida. The school announced the news on Sunday after a report by Brett McMurphy.
The game will take place on Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. at Camping World Stadium, which also hosts the Citrus Bowl. It will be broadcast on ABC.
Iowa State has never been to the Camping World Bowl or any of its predecessors, but that will change this year as the 7-5 Cyclones will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. The Fighting Irish are 10-2 this season, with their only losses coming to Michigan and Georgia.
This is the third straight bowl game that the Cyclones have been to under four-year coach Matt Campbell with the program seeing only small successes here and there before his tenure.
This bowl game announcement comes when the Cyclones were tied with three other teams for third in the conference. The Camping World Bowl is generally thought of as a more prestigious bowl than the Texas Bowl and the AutoZone Liberty, bowl which Oklahoma State and Kansas State made, respectively.
Iowa State was given a Camping World Bowl bid despite losing to the Cowboys and the Wildcats, but the committee seemed to weigh the crowd factor, some recent injuries and marketability more heavily which favored Iowa State.
