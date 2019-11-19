ISUvUT

Sean Foster celebrates a big win with the students against University of Texas on Nov. 16. Iowa State won 23-21.

 Garrett Heyd/Iowa State Daily

Iowa State wasn't in the AP or coaches' top-25 poll this week, but the Cyclones now find themselves in the College Football Playoff top-25 for the first time all season.

The Cyclones are the highest-rated four-loss team in the country, sitting 22nd in the rankings — one spot behind 7-3 Oklahoma State at No. 21.

Kansas State and Texas were the Big 12 teams to fall out of this week's rankings.

Iowa State hosts Kansas Saturday at 11 a.m. for its Senior Day game. 

