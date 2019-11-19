Iowa State wasn't in the AP or coaches' top-25 poll this week, but the Cyclones now find themselves in the College Football Playoff top-25 for the first time all season.
The Cyclones are the highest-rated four-loss team in the country, sitting 22nd in the rankings — one spot behind 7-3 Oklahoma State at No. 21.
#Cyclones back in the rankings after win over Texas https://t.co/6sYwz3HwDY— noah (@noahrohlfing) November 20, 2019
Kansas State and Texas were the Big 12 teams to fall out of this week's rankings.
Iowa State hosts Kansas Saturday at 11 a.m. for its Senior Day game.
