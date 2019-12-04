A new level of recognition came Iowa State's way Wednesday afternoon when the Big 12's season-ending awards were announced.
A total of 21 Cyclones were recognized by the conference's coaches and media, with three making First Team All-Big 12.
Tight end Charlie Kolar, left tackle Julian Good-Jones and safety Greg Eisworth were named First Team selections. Kolar has 48 receptions for 675 yards and seven touchdowns this season, all career-highs. Good-Jones set a school record for consecutive starts with 49, and Greg Eisworth was the leader of iowa State's defense despite missing one game and missing some parts of others with a shoulder injury he suffered against Louisiana-Monroe in September.
Five more Cyclones were named Second Team All-Big 12: quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall, wide receiver Deshaunte Jones, tight end Chase Allen and defensive tackle Ray Lima.
Iowa State had 21 players earn All-Big 12 recognition, including eight earning first- or second-team accolades. 🔗 https://t.co/9EMN1fBrwx#ProveIt 🌪️🚨🌪️ pic.twitter.com/Gl2DHi52gp— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) December 4, 2019
Purdy has 3,760 passing yards and 27 touchdowns on the season, with 265 rushing yards and eight touchdowns. Hall came on strong late in the season and amassed 842 rushing yards on 169 carries with eight touchdowns. Jones is second all-time in receptions, only behind Allen Lazard, and had 72 receptions for 832 yards and two touchdowns.
Allen was the second-leading tight end in receptions this season, with 17 grabs for 167 yards and two touchdowns. Lima had 27 total tackles in his senior year.
Thirteen players were given honorable mention honors, with many players getting votes for individual awards. Trevor Downing, Anthony Johnson, Jamahl Johnson, Josh Knipfel, La'Michael Pettway, Mike Rose, Dylan Soehner, Marcel Spears, Eyioma Uwazurike, O'Rien Vance and Lawrence White all made the Big 12 Honorable Mention team.
Good-Jones (OLoY), Hall (OFoY), Tayvonn Kyle (DFoY), Pettway (ONoY), Purdy (OPoY) and Steve Wirtel (STPoY) received votes for individual awards. Iowa State had the third-most first-and-second team selections in the conference with eight, only behind Oklahoma (11) and Baylor (nine).
