Iowa State football grabbed an important commitment at a position of need Tuesday morning, with the commitment of 2020 junior college defensive tackle Latrell Bankston.
Bankston announced his decision on Twitter.
CULTRE CHANGER, GAME BREAKER!!!!! 🌪🌪🌪 Please respect my decision!!!🔴⚪️🟠🔴🟠⚪️ pic.twitter.com/NRV5OaKL6P— Latrell Bankston ✝︎➄➅ (@_Latrellbank) November 21, 2019
The 285-pound defensive tackle commits to the Cyclones as a potential immediate contributor in 2020. Ray Lima and Jamahl Johnson, the team's current tackles, are graduating after the season — leaving a lack of depth on the interior of the line.
Bankston is a three-star recruit and the No. 17 overall JUCO commit, according to 247Sports, and the No. 3 defensive tackle.
He chose Iowa State over offers from Arizona, Boise State, Oregon State and Central Michigan. Iowa State now has 22 commitments in the 2020 class.
