Zane Douglas, sports editor (1-2)
Iowa State 27, Texas Tech 21
This game probably shouldn't be as close as I'm making it. Texas Tech is not one of the stronger teams in the conference and they are winless through two weeks already.
However, the Red Raiders have made it close in their first two conference games against Texas and Kansas State. Iowa State is one of the final remaining unbeaten teams in conference play, but the win against Oklahoma doesn't look as impressive as the Sooners are no longer ranked.
TCU showed why it can't be taken lightly after taking down Texas, but the Cyclones still haven't proven they're all that much better then a 1-2 unranked Oklahoma team.
Texas Tech has enjoyed offensive success and has accumulated nine touchdowns through the air already on the season. The Cyclones — led by junior quarterback Brock Purdy — only have two scores through the air.
Iowa State will once again need to play well enough in the passing game to help out the tremendous game from running back Breece Hall. It'll do just enough to make it work.
Matt Belinson, assistant sports editor (1-2)
Iowa State 31, Texas Tech 17
The Cyclones have talked at length over this past week about how they are keeping a level head after taking down Oklahoma and essentially ending their chances of repeating as Big 12 Champions.
I trust the Cyclones when they say that, especially this week.
Texas Tech is winless in the Big 12, isn't the air raid offense we are used to seeing, relies way too heavily on its decent run game and if Alan Bowman doesn't play with his "day to day" ankle injury, good luck to the Red Raiders on Saturday.
I do expect Iowa State to come out in typical Iowa State fashion and possibly wait a drive or two before it really gets going. And when Iowa State does get going, I don't see how this game could be close.
Iowa State is better across the board and I think this will be the first comfortable win for the Cyclones all year. No late comebacks. No momentum shifts. I think it's all Cyclones on Saturday.
Stephen McDaniel, assistant sports editor (1-2)
Iowa State 35, Texas Tech 21
Last week I said I wanted to believe Iowa State could win, but instead I’m 1-2 on game picks this year. This time I’m listening to myself.
As it stands, the Cyclones should win their third straight conference game over the Red Raiders.
As Matt mentioned, the Cyclones are keeping a level head after knocking Oklahoma out of the standings. Texas Tech also hasn’t beaten Iowa State since 2015, then you add the fact Tech might be without Alan Bowman and Tech is traveling into Jack Trice Stadium with fans in the month of October.
Breece Hall will more than likely have another big game for the Cyclones, no surprise there, but we’re also starting to see Brock Purdy and Iowa State’s pass game emerging more and more each week.
It’ll be a battle of the running backs between Breece Hall and Texas Tech’s SaRodorick Thompson and Xavier White, but the emergence of Iowa State’s pass game will push the Cyclones ahead.
Zach Martin, columnist (2-1)
Iowa State 55, Texas Tech 27
How does it feel that, among three of my respected colleagues and close friends, I was the only one who picked Iowa State to defeat Oklahoma last week?
In a word, wonderful.
While I believe the Cyclones win this game and they, along with my picks, move to 3-1 on the year, this has all the makings of a trap game.
Winless Red Raiders bunch that nearly defeated Kansas State on the road; Iowa State coming off the best win in program history seven days ago; bye week on the horizon then hitting the road to face Oklahoma State on Oct. 24.
Texas Tech has a great opportunity to end the hopes of national prominence for Iowa State in the blink of an eye.
But I don't think the Red Raiders leave Ames feeling good.
We're all waiting for Brock Purdy to have his first true complete game of the season. This could be the week that happens. Why do I feel like I say that every week? Meanwhile, Breece Hall might be coming for the best running back in the conference. The secondary corrected some mistakes in the second half against the Sooners and the linebackers finally got to the quarterback.
Iowa State wins. Texas Tech loses. Onward to the second bye week.
Amber Mohmand, Voices editor
Iowa State 36, Texas Tech 40
So I don’t understand football, it’s foreign territory. But I did research the scores between Iowa State and Texas Tech for the past four years and I’ve noticed Texas Tech beat Iowa State in 2015 and lost every game with us after.
In 2015, Iowa State lost to Texas Tech by 35 points, 66-31. Over the past four years, I noticed the score gap has gotten more narrow. Last year, the score was 34-24, Iowa State won by 10 points — I think that’s what the numbers mean.
I believe 2020 is the year Texas Tech wins this matchup. This is the year of surprises so I won’t be surprised if Texas Tech beats Iowa State. This might be the year Texas Tech’s football team bounces back and kicks our butt.
