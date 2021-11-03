Matt Belinson, sports editor (5-3)
Iowa State 27, Texas 20
This is the home stretch for the Cyclones.
Coming into the season, I thought November would be the time to prove-it for the Cyclones, and while the Longhorns aren't sitting as respectable as I thought they would be, they are a dangerous team. Bijan Robinson is going to get his. That's the truth.
But Iowa State is the better team on Saturday. Texas has struggled to maintain leads and have lost three games in a row. I don't see the Cyclones getting rolled up on defense like they did against West Virginia.
And I definitely don't see the Longhorns suddenly turning their problems around against one of the best defenses in the conference.
Iowa State opens November with a win.
Sam Stuve, assistant sports editor (5-3)
Iowa State 34, Texas 31
The last two games between Iowa State and Texas have been close and dramatic at the end. And I don't believe there's any reason to doubt that will be the case this time around.
Both teams are coming off of disappointing losses, and with both of these teams in the middle of the pack in the Big 12 with four games to go, this one is a must win for both teams.
Like the last two matchups, I expect this one to be close. I think that Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson will have similar production.
But I think the difference in this one comes in the passing game. Texas has a bevy of weapons at its disposal and has been potent at times this season. However, it'll face a defense on Saturday that is coming off its worst performance of the year and because of that will play angry.
The Cyclones defensive line I think will create enough pressure on passing downs to make Longhorn QB Casey Thompson uncomfortable and make mistakes, while Cyclone quarterback Brock Purdy plays a clean game that helps the Cyclones get back in the win column.
James Powell, assistant sports editor (4-4)
Iowa State 28, Texas 27
Well, now I sit in last place among the three editors. Bully for me.
I think that Iowa State is due for a big bounce-back on the defensive side of the ball, and Mike Rose appears to be available come Saturday. That obviously helps.
I think Jon Heacock will have his defense firing early and often. Pair that with Texas being on a cold streak and having to enter a "cold" (for Texas standards) environment, and I think Iowa State pulls this one out.
Once more, I will try and speak into existence an Andrew Mevis game-winning field goal. Maybe if that comes true, I'll get some bonus points to get me out of the basement in regards to sports editor prediction standings.
Jack McClellan, news editor of academics
Iowa State 21, Texas 17
In all my (pretty limited) experience watching Iowa State Athletics, I am consistently surprised by performances of athletes.
Whether it's because the Cyclones come out with an awe inspiring win they were not expected to have, or just completely drop the ball for no reason, Iowa State has great capacity to defy expectations.
That being said, the Cyclones lost their four game winning streak last week, with the weight of up-keeping that streak off the shoulders of players, they may come out this week more focused and ready to play.
With the home field advantage, the Cyclones should be prepared to put up a strong defense against the longhorns. With a little support from the cardinal and gold in the stands Iowa State has a good chance of securing another win.
