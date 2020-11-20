Zane Douglas, sports editor (5-2)
Iowa State 27, Kansas State 20
It's foolish to think Iowa State is for sure the better team here even though it's ranked and winning the Big 12.
Kansas State and Iowa State still have a ways to go and with only a one-game lead above the Wildcats, the Saturday Ames showdown should be close.
It won't be too offensive of a game, but Iowa State will put up points behind its Football Bowl Subdivision-leading rusher Breece Hall. Kansas State has no counter on the offensive side for that and it will ultimately mean the difference in offensive output.
Defensively, both teams are solid, but Iowa State's unit is well-rounded and probably a touch better than Kansas State, giving the Cyclones the edge as they continue to hold the outright lead of the conference.
Matt Belinson, assistant sports editor (4-3)
Iowa State 24, Kansas State 14
This homestretch against Kansas State, Texas and West Virginia is where Iowa State will make or break its Big 12 Championship hopes.
It starts Saturday against a Kansas State team that has historically caused the Cyclones issues. Last season in Manhattan, the Wildcats tormented Brock Purdy, Breece Hall and the entire offense for Iowa State.
Hall rushed for 67 yards last year, the second lowest of his career and Purdy was injured and given some poor options to work with all game.
I don't expect that to happen again, in fact, I think it will be the opposite for this game. Kansas State is not the same team it was offensively last season, and yes they have a very exciting running back in Deuce Vaughn, but I think Iowa State's defense is going to be the best unit on the field Saturday and I expect they will do their job.
It's going to be tough, but I think late in the game, Iowa State will pull away and get one game closer to heading to Arlington, Texas.
Stephen McDaniel, assistant sports editor (5-2)
Iowa State 31, Kansas State 21
Iowa State is currently in “make or break” territory in terms of its Big 12 Championship aspirations. To make it, Iowa State needs to pull out a couple big wins and it starts with Kansas State.
I know Head Coach Matt Campbell and company know what's in front of them and they know they can’t afford to drop a game to someone else in the Big 12 hunt, especially with it being a home game.
I expect a much better outing from Purdy and Hall this year as compared to last year. But on the opposite end, Kansas State lost out on quarterback Skylar Thompson and has been moving forward with Will Howard.
Howard has struggled in the pass game as of lately, so it just comes down to Iowa State’s defense keeping the Wildcats’ run game with Howard and Deuce Vaughn in check. They’ll make Iowa State struggle a little bit, but not enough to break their two-game losing streak.
Zach Martin, columnist (4-2)
Kansas State 26, Iowa State 23
I usually would pick the Cyclones in a game like this, but for some reason, my gut is saying the Wildcats pull this out.
My reasoning? One head coach has played meaningful games in November in his career time in and time out. The other hasn't.
Chris Klieman spent the better part of his career leading North Dakota State to title after title in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) while Campbell hasn't experienced that yet, at least at the level Klieman has.
Even though I think Iowa State is the better team on paper, led by Hall and Purdy, it wouldn't surprise me to see Vaughn run a little bit wild and the Wildcats rollercoaster defense shore up a bit against an Iowa State offense that really doesn't get going until the second half.
Iowa State needs this game to keep its conference championship hopes alive. Kansas State, at least for one game, will be the better team.
Guest Pick: Paula Bekkerus, co-copy chief
Iowa State 34, Kansas State 31
Let me begin this by saying I know close to nothing about football. However, I do have strong opinions, so I am somewhat qualified to write this — except not really.
What we have here is a top-25-ranked team at home versus a COVID-wrecked Kansas State. What could possibly go wrong?
Iowa State's doing really well this year, and what can I say? I'm an optimist. For some reason, though, Kansas State has a way of pulling through a lot of the time, whether they're any good or not. Despite this, Iowa State has a lot going for them, and Saturday is no exception.
I've also read enough football notebooks while editing to know we really rely on Breece Hall and Brock Purdy. Hall is exceptional and top ranked, and as long as Purdy plays like his usual self, it will be a successful day.
Also, no one can ignore how Campbell is leading the team. A lot has improved over the years, and the Cyclones are finally starting to reap the rewards — that is, if we can keep it together against the Wildcats.
