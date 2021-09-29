Matt Belinson, sports editor (3-1)
Iowa State 48, Kansas 14
There probably isn't a better time to play Kansas than right now if you're Iowa State.
After a really strange loss to Baylor to drop them to 0-1 in Big 12 play, I think the Cyclones are due to come back to Jack Trice and really find their confidence again.
No offense to the Jayhawks, but the Cyclones are better at every position on the field and I think the final score will reflect that. Give me Iowa State in a rout.
Sam Stuve, assistant sports editor (2-2)
Iowa State 40, Kansas 7
After a tough loss at Baylor last week, I think Iowa State is going to bounce back with a win over a Kansas team that hasn't beaten a FBS opponent in it's last 16 games, spanning back to Oct. 22, 2019.
I'm thinking Iowa State's offense is going to come out of the gates hot and have a comfortable lead at halftime.
Last time Kansas came to Ames, it was a bit of a close one, with Iowa State winning 41-31. However, Iowa State's defense has made tremendous strides since then and I don't think that it will allow anything more than one touchdown in this game.
The Cyclones haven't lost to the Jayhawks at home since 2008 and have only lost to them once (2014) in the last 11 matchups.
I don't expect this to be the Jayhawks first win at Jack Trice Stadium since 2008.
James Powell, assistant sports editor (2-2)
Iowa State 38, Kansas 10
Call me crazy, but I don't think this game will present any sort of challenge for Iowa State. I have them winning comfortably, and I also think Breece Hall will have at least two of the five touchdowns I project them to score.
Kansas' record against Big 12 competition is frankly abysmal since they joined the conference. Yes they have a new coach and a mobile quarterback but they've had that situations countless times over the last few years, yet they remain in the basement of the Big 12.
Iowa State moves to 1-1 going into their lone bye week and they will hope to actually use this as a "get-right" game, unlike their blowout of UNLV which didn't seem to bring them any sort of momentum.
Kate Kealey, news editor of politics
Iowa State 77, Kansas 7
To provide some context as to how closely I follow sports, I had to look up who Iowa State is playing this weekend to write this. But, I know for a fact Iowa State will win, and I don't need any insight into the game, teams or football for the basis of my argument.
Frankly, Kansas is one of the worst states in the country. The kicking chicken-state has tried to steal the true midwest vibes from Iowa since "The Wizard of Oz" came out.
I have full faith that Iowa State's football has only grown since the last few games, and will avenge Iowa as the true heartland of the midwest.
According to this random list of most boring states I found for this pick, Kansas is in 5th while Iowa holds a strong 6th place. Iowa State hands-down got dis one in the bag. Kansas thinks they know tornados? Wait till they take on the Cyclone football team.
