Iowa State heavyweight wrestler Gannon Gremmel has announced he will not use his final year of eligibility and instead will pursue the next chapter of his life.
Gremmel was thankful for the opportunity to wrestle with the Cyclones but elected to pursue a career in the medical field.
“I have a great opportunity to finally give back to others in the medical field. I’m extremely grateful for the loyalty of donors and my fellow Cyclones for helping me seize such a great opportunity. Ames, Iowa, will always be my home.”
Thank You Cyclone Nation… 🌪@IASTATEAD @CycloneWR @CycloneATH pic.twitter.com/ErktUpaCSU— Gremmel (@StiFastGramm) July 23, 2021
Gremmel had an amazing career at Iowa State, including becoming a Big 12 champion in 2021. He qualified for the NCAA Championships on three occasions, including a fifth-place finish in 2021. The two-time All-American ends with a career record of 89-33.
The Cyclones will have big shoes to fill at the 285-pound weight class if they are going to improve upon the third-place finish as a team at the Big 12 Championships.
