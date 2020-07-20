Iowa State's redshirt senior defensive back Greg Eisworth and junior linebacker Mike Rose made 2020 preseason award watch lists on Monday.
Eisworth is on the Jim Thorpe Award watch list and Rose is on the Dick Butkus Award watch list, according to Monday news releases.
In the 2019 season, Eisworth recorded 65 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and one interception. He also finished sixth in the Big 12 for passes defended (11) and pass breakups (10) en route to earning his second All-Big 12 First Team honor.
The Thorpe Award is given out to the top defensive back in college football each year. Eisworth is one of 49 players to make this award list.
He is also on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list, which is given out to the nation's top defensive player.
Rose racked up 77 tackles and lead the Cyclones in tackle for loss with 9.5 which ranked in the top-20 in the Big 12 in both categories. He is a two-time Big 12 honorable mention.
At the end of each season, the Butkus Award is given out to the best linebacker in the NCAA.
