Iowa State defensive back Greg Eisworth is one of 90 players in the NCAA to be on the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.
The award has been given out to the College Defensive Player of the Year each year since 1995.
The list, which was released on Monday, featured 26 defensive linemen, 32 linebackers and 32 defensive backs from around the country.
Eisworth is a two-time (2018 and 2019) Coaches All-Big 12 First Team member.
Last season, Eisworth had 65 tackles (3.5 for loss), one interception and 11 pass deflections which finished sixth amongst Big 12 players.
He was also tied-for-sixth in the Big 12 in pass deflections with 10.
In his two year tenure with Iowa State, Eisworth had totaled 152 tackles, 17 pass deflections and two interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.