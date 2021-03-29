Newly appointed Iowa State men's basketball Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger added Northern Iowa assistant Kyle Green to his coaching staff as an assistant coach, according to a press release from the Iowa State Athletic Department on Monday.
"Kyle has tremendous integrity, is hard-working and one of the best teachers of the game that I've been around," Otzelberger said in Monday's press release. "He is an innovative defensive mind with a gift for implementing schemes and concepts. Kyle is an elite recruiter with a dynamic personality. The experience he has gained as both a head coach and assistant coach will have a great impact on our program."
Northern Iowa finished tied for fifth in the Missouri Valley Conference in the 2020-21 season with a conference record of 7-11 and an overall record of 10-15, but the Panthers have seen success in the Missouri Valley Conference with Green on the coaching staff.
"It is exciting to get a chance to work in an environment like this and work with T.J., who I've known and respected for a long time," Green said in the press release. "When the opportunity presented itself, we just felt like this was something we couldn't pass up.
"We've lived in Iowa for a long time and know how great of a school Iowa State is and how passionate the fans are. I've experienced Hilton Magic and it is special. I'm really looking forward to working with T.J. and the rest of the staff."
Green's addition adds another layer to Otzelberger's new coaching staff, with retained staff members Daniyal Robinson and Micah Byars sticking around to be a part of the Cyclones' 2021-22 season.
