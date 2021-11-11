Good Cop : Presley Polvere
After a win against the Texas Longhorns last weekend, the Iowa State Cyclones are headed to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders.
The Cyclones came out in the second half against Texas with offensive wins and defense stops.
With offensive communication progressing for the Cyclones, new plays have emerged to psych out the competition.
The Red Raiders are 5-4 overall this season and 2-4 in the Big 12. They've won by small margins versus teams and lost by larger ones.
The Cyclones recovered fumbles by the Longhorns and recorded five sacks. If the offense and defense shift from the Texas game to Lubbock, the Cyclones have what it takes to take down the Red Raiders.
Prediction: Iowa State 45, Texas Tech 23
Bad Cop: Andrew Harrington
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are an extremely offensive-led team, standing at fourth in the Big 12 Conference in offensive scoring, averaging 32.8 points per game.
Texas Tech is known for its passing attack, but when it does go to the run, the team has picked up solid yardage. The team currently sits in ninth in the conference for rushing attempts, despite averaging a solid 4.78 yards per carry.
Special teams may seem like a small factor to some fans; however, the field goal unit of the Red Raiders has been solid all season, as they are yet to miss a field goal so far.
The team recently hired a new head coach, Joey McGuire, who will not take over until the season concludes. Even though McGuire will not be the head coach of the team, the hiring may spark the team as the season winds down.
Texas Tech has scored a lot of points this season, but I imagine this game going down as a low scoring one. Iowa State is coming in red hot after dominating Texas and will have troubles translating it to the coming week.
The Cyclones will come away with this one, but expect a battle until the finish.
Prediction: Iowa State 27, Texas Tech 21
