Good Cop: Presley Polvere
After traveling to Morgantown on Oct. 29, the Iowa State Cyclones are back in action in Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns.
Going into this weekend, junior Breece Hall sits at 20 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. This stability allows the Cyclones to have more opportunities on offense and can create offensive momentum. I expect this to continue.
On the defensive end, junior Will McDonald IV's efforts have helped the Cyclones shut down opponents fast.
If the Cyclones can control their offense early on and stay disciplined on defense, they have what it takes to soften the Texas offense. But I'm taking the Longhorns.
Prediction: Texas 31, Iowa State 28
Bad Cop: Andrew Harrington
For the first time all season Iowa State will not have an obvious advantage at the running back position.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson currently averages 133 rushing yards per game. And I'm expecting more of the same on Saturday.
The two backs, Breece Hall and Robinson also average the same amount of receiving yards at this point in the season. Without the advantage in the backfield that the Cyclones have held in previous match-ups they will be at risk of losing yet another game.
The Longhorns may not be living up to the expectations this season, currently standing at 4-4, but the team has displayed a high-powered offense, scoring 39.4 points per game.
It is difficult to predict how much scoring will take place in the matchup, as Iowa State allowed 38 points in a loss versus West Virginia after playing well for the most part all season. Texas has also been struggling recently, losing its last three games.
I am leaning towards the belief that this will be a shootout, with a pair of teams that a little bit flustered coming off of losses. At the end of the day Iowa State will not be able to keep up with the Longhorn offense, dropping the game by a score.
Prediction: Texas 45, Iowa State 37
