Good Cop : Presley Polvere
The Cyclones are back in action in Jack Trice Stadium for the first time in three weeks. And it's a big one, as they will take on the No.8 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Homecoming weekend.
After a win against Kansas State last weekend, the Cyclones are looking to go 5-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
With homecoming spirit and two weeks of wins for the Cyclones, a creative offense and stable defense can keep them neck and neck with the Cowboys.
Junior Breece Hall's recent offensive strides could propel the Cyclones forward. Hall notched two rushing touchdowns in the game against Kansas State.
With communication and offense early on, the Cyclones have opportunities to perform against Oklahoma State.
Prediction: Oklahoma State 34, Iowa State 27
Bad Cop: Andrew Harrington
Oklahoma State has played some top tier football this season, coming into the week with major wins over Texas and Baylor. Similar to Iowa State, the Cowboys have played great defensively but have had their fair share of struggles on offense.
Oklahoma State has allowed just 19.5 points per game this season, ranking in the top-30 nationally. The Cyclone offense has been much improved in recent weeks, but if the team returns to the way that it was playing during the early weeks, the Cowboys will be in a good position to win.
Oklahoma State has gotten the best of the Cyclones in recent years, taking consecutive matchups in the last two years. Quarterback Brock Purdy struggled in these matchups, recording two passing touchdowns and four interceptions over the two games.
The run game of Cowboy quarterback Spencer Sanders has caused the Cyclones trouble in his two matchups against them, as he has run for a total of 114 yards and a touchdown over the two games.
If Iowa State is going to have a chance to win, the defense will need to find a way to contain Sanders.
Iowa State will explode to a 14-3 first quarter lead, but the Cowboy defense will dial it in and begin to stop the Cyclones. A few turnovers late in the second half will be all that Oklahoma State needs to secure the victory.
Prediction: Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 20
