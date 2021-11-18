Good Cop: Presley Polvere
The Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Norman, Okla., to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in a big-time battle on Saturday. The Cyclones are 6-4 and are sitting at fourth place in the Big 12.
The Sooners lost their first game of the season versus Baylor a week prior.
A dip of momentum for the Sooners is an opportunity the Cyclones can take advantage of.
In order to compete against an Oklahoma team that averages 455.3 yards per game, the Cyclones' offense and defense needs to click.
Junior Breece Hall has rushed for a touchdown in 22 consecutive games. His efforts can create momentum for the Cyclones versus the Sooners. But Oklahoma will win this one.
Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 21
Bad Cop: Andrew Harrington
With the exception of a quarterback controversy, Oklahoma has looked sharper in every aspect of the game compared to Iowa State over the last few weeks.
The Cyclones have not performed well on the road recently, with losses to less talented teams in West Virginia and Texas Tech.
Sitting at 9-1, Oklahoma once again boasts a high powered offense. The Sooners have recorded over 50 points four times thus far, including three games against Big 12 Conference opponents.
The three times that Iowa State has surrendered 30 points in a game this season have all come on the road so far. It will be absolutely necessary for the Cyclones defense to travel if they are going to even come close to containing the opposing offense.
Whether the Sooners go with Caleb Williams or Spencer Rattler at quarterback, the offense will dominate a Cyclone defense that has not looked its best as of late. Iowa State will face another loss on the road on Saturday, this time in blowout fashion.
Prediction: Oklahoma 52, Iowa State 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.