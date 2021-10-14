Good Cop: Presley Polvere
The Iowa State Cyclones will travel to Manhattan, Kansas, this weekend to take on the Kansas State Wildcats.
The Cyclone team is coming off a bye-week. Two weeks ago they took their first Big 12 win from the Kansas Jayhawks.
The Wildcats are 0-2 in conference play. However, they've seen the likes of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, two top-15 ranked teams. They held their own versus both teams.
A stable defense and offensive production from multiple Cyclones will give the team the chance to beat Kansas State.
Prediction: Iowa State 35, Kansas State 14
Bad Cop: Andrew Harrington
Both Iowa State and Kansas State are coming off of bye weeks, allowing the teams to enter the game very well rested. The rest that the teams will enter the game with will likely lead to a high scoring affair this weekend.
Kansas State has posted a very strong rushing attack this season, running for an average of 167 yards per game. This part of the team’s game has been highlighted by 444 yards on 4.9 yards per carry from Deuce Vaughn.
The Wildcats have also played very well defensively so far this season, allowing just 23 points per game. This could be a major mismatch in favor of Kansas State, as Iowa State has been on-and-off offensively to begin the season.
Kansas State does come in with back-to-back losses; however, they came against a pair of undefeated teams in Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
Seeking revenge from last season’s 45-0 defeat, Kansas State will come out firing to take a two-score lead heading into halftime. The Cyclones will make a push late in the game, but their comeback effort will be cut just short.
Prediction: Kansas State 30, Iowa State 27
