Good Cop: Presley Polvere
The Iowa State Cyclones are headed to Waco, Texas, to take on the Baylor University Bears this weekend. After a win (48-3) versus the University of Nevada Las Vegas Rebels, the team is beginning Big 12 play with a quality opponent.
The Cyclone offense found its rhythm in Vegas. Senior Brock Purdy broke the Iowa State record in career passing yards versus UNLV.
But the Baylor Bears are 3-0 on the season and have already begun Big 12 play with a win over Kansas.
After a winning weekend with hundreds of Cyclone fans in the stands at Allegiant Stadium, the team has what it takes to start the Big 12 season off on the right foot.
With multiple players putting up offense numbers, the Cyclones have people to go to. If this trend can continue, the Cyclones will be prepared for what awaits them in Waco.
Prediction: Iowa State 38, Baylor 17
Bad Cop: Andrew Harrington
The Baylor Bears are coming off of a dominant 45-7 win over Kansas to begin Big 12 play. Baylor has had major success in both the run and passing game. Quarterback Gerry Bohanon has completed a strong 72.9 percent of his passes for 664 and five touchdowns over the first three games of the season.
Running back Abram Smith has rushed for 370 yards and five touchdowns this season to go along with 327 rushing yards from Trestan Ebner.
Baylor has also had a strong start to the season on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 11.3 points per game over the first three games of the season.
Iowa State got its offense going for the first time this season last weekend, putting up 48 points in Las Vegas. This may look good on paper, but UNLV has not won a football game since 2019. Prior to this game, Iowa State had not found success on offense.
The red hot Baylor team will be the first team to find success against the Cyclone defense this year, and the defense will be enough to hold off Iowa State. The Cyclones have not show enough this season for them to be picked over the Baylor Bears.
Prediction: Baylor 33, Iowa State 27
